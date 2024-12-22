Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Five persons were killed and several others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag, a truck ferrying around 45 people met with the mishap near village Chandameta under Darbha police station limits in Jagdalpur.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Consuming Poisonous Substance in Khandwa, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person.

After learning about the mishap, CRPF rushed to the spot and carried out rescue exercises, said the Police.

Meanwhile, Casualty Medical Officer Dilip Kashyap says, "We got the information of the accident around 4:30 PM. Around 30 injured people have been admitted so far. 4 people died on the spot while 1 was brought dead here. The information that we have - 81 people are injured."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Diaspora in Kuwait, Says ‘India Has Potential to Become Skill Capital of World’.

Further investigation into the accident is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)