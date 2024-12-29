Raipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) official took his life with his service weapon in Nava Raipur on Sunday, police said.

Anil Singh Gaharwar, belonging to CAF's 14th battalion, allegedly shot himself around 8 pm at his barrack in the Police Headquarters under Rakhi police station limits, an official said.

Upon hearing gunshots, his colleagues rushed to his room and found him dead, he said.

Gaharwar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, had been posted as company commander, he said.

The family members of the official presently live in Durg district and they have been informed about the incident, the official said.

Efforts will be made to ascertain the exact reason behind Gaharwar's suicide once his family arrives here, the senior official said.

