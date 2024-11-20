New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at the North Block in the national capital.

Both leaders will be meeting to discuss several issues, mainly focusing on the development progress in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas and efforts to promote peace and stability in these regions.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai will be briefing the Union Home Minister on key development projects in the affected regions, including progress on key initiatives related to roads, education, healthcare, and employment. The Chief Minister will also be discussing the coordination of security forces and requesting continued support from the central government for ongoing efforts in these areas.

The meeting aims to accelerate development in Naxal-affected regions and ensure long-term peace and stability in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is in Delhi to take part in the Chhattisgarh Divas at the Bharat Mandapam today.

"Chhattisgarh Divas is being observed at Bharat Mandapam today. So, I have come here from Chhattisgarh. At the Trade Fair, one specific day of each state is being observed every day. So, it is Chhattisgarh's day today," Sai said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed strengthening the air connectivity of the state of Chhattisgarh and also the development of other regional airports.

Earlier on November 14, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the launch of the state's new Industrial Policy for 2024-2030, aimed at driving economic growth, generating employment, and fostering sustainable industrial development.

The new policy, focuses on key areas such as employment generation, skill development, export promotion, investment attraction, and environmental protection. There are also specific exemptions for women entrepreneurs, members of the third gender, Agniveer soldiers, retired ex-servicemen, entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and surrendered Naxalites, offering them pathways into public and private sector employment.

These measures are designed to enhance the dignity and quality of life for individuals from vulnerable backgrounds, ensuring their meaningful integration into the workforce. These groups will receive 10% additional benefits and an extended one-year exemption from the grants provided to enterprises in the general sector. (ANI)

