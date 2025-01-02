New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi extended New Year wishes to all the countrymen on behalf of the Indian Army and prayed for happiness, good health and prosperity for all.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Indian Army, issued a statement on social media platform X on behalf of COAS General Upendra Dwivedi.

In a statement issued, General Dwivedi urged the countrymen to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation, adding that collective contribution ensures the security, development and pride of the country.

The statement posted by ADGPI of Indian Army on X, reads, "On behalf of the Indian Army, I extend my heartfelt greetings of New Year 2025 to all countrymen. May this year bring happiness, good health and prosperity to you and your family."

"On this auspicious occasion of New Year, let us pledge to always dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation. Our collective contribution ensures the security, development and pride of the country. Let us all pledge to take our duties towards the nation to new heights in the year 2025. Jai Hind! General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff," it added.

Earlier, the Indian Army emphasised the importance of honouring and remembering the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers, particularly those posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as they continue to uphold their duty with perseverance and unwavering dedication.

The Indian Army said that the armed forces remain steadfast and resolute in their mission to protect the nation's borders, despite facing extreme weather conditions.

"As we welcome the New Year, it's important to take a moment to reflect on the incredible sacrifices made by our soldiers, especially those guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir," the Army said in a statement.

"The Indian Army, despite facing extreme weather conditions -- from searing heat in the summer in Rajasthan to bone-chilling cold in the winter in Ladakh, J&K, Himachal, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim -- remains steadfast in its duty," it said.

"The rugged, treacherous terrain, often covered in snow or turning into a swamp during the monsoon, presents constant challenges, yet our soldiers persevere with unwavering commitment: Indian Army," it added. (ANI)

