Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, inaugurated the new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower-cum-technical block at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport today in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

During the inauguration, the minister was given a tour of the facility, where ATC experts explained the technical aspects of tracking and coordinating flights from the new tower.

In addition to the new tower, a zero-waste plant has also been installed at the airport, the union minister confirmed.

Minister Kinjarapu mentioned that this was his first visit to Indore since assuming the role of Union Minister. He praised the city's cleanliness and highlighted the establishment of the zero-waste plant as part of the ongoing commitment to sustainability.

"I arrived in Indore for the first time after becoming the Union Minister and had the opportunity to witness the cleanest city in India. We ensured the events were low-carbon, and we saw how the city has developed through the Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign). We have extended that initiative to the airport with the installation of a zero-waste plant," he told reporters.

According to the minister, the plant has a capacity to process approximately 1,000 kilograms of waste.

He further stated that the government has invested Rs55 crore to upgrade the older tower into the new ATC facility.

"The Civil Aviation Ministry has prioritised the development of Indore airport. I also want to thank Shankar Lalwani for being proactive. Since becoming an MP, he has met me repeatedly, even during the ongoing Parliament session, to push for this project," the minister said.

Kinjarapu revealed plans to enhance Indore's connectivity by linking it with international destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, and the USA.

"We aim to increase Indore's connectivity. By connecting the airport with places like Singapore, Bangkok, and the USA, the cargo capacity will grow, and local connectivity will also improve. We will engage with airlines to explore the possibilities," he added.

The minister also mentioned plans to expand the airport's runway. He urged the state government to expedite the land acquisition process to facilitate the expansion. (ANI)

