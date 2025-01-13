Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 13: Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 294 crore to boost Gujarat's transport network. Key projects include a Rs 26 crore bridge at Bhurvad Village in Kaprada Taluka, Rs 136 crore for the Visnagar-Vijapur road in North Gujarat, and Rs 132 crore for the Anand-Karamsad-Sojitra road in Central Gujarat, said a statement.

CM Patel has taken a citizen-centric approach to enhancing the state's road infrastructure, which is fundamental to Gujarat's ongoing development. This approach focuses on improving connectivity to remote tribal areas based on public demand.

In this regard, the CM has allocated Rs 294 crore for the construction of a major bridge in Kaprada taluka, a tribal region, and for four-laning the Visnagar-Vijapur road in North Gujarat. This allocation will also improve facilities along the vital state highway connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra, a statement added.

CM has approved Rs 26 crore for the construction of a bridge on the Damanganga River, which will provide vital transportation for over 23,000 people from 16 villages in Kaprada, Valsad district, South Gujarat. The bridge, connecting Bhurvad in Kaprada to Tukwada on the opposite bank, will benefit tribal students travelling to school and workers commuting to Khanvel and Selvas GIDC.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has decided to four-lane two more roads in the state. In this regard, Rs 136.16 crores have been approved for widening the 24-kilometre Visnagar-Vijapur road in the Mehsana district, from a 7-meter width to four lanes. This will help ease traffic congestion and provide a more convenient route for heavy vehicles travelling to Himmatnagar, Modasa, Idar, and Lunawada in Mahisagar.

CM Patel has allocated Rs 132 crore for the widening of the Anand-Karamsad-Sojitra-Tarapur road, which links Central Gujarat with Saurashtra, by 10 meters to establish a four-lane route. The funding will also cover structural enhancements, protection walls, road furniture, and other related works.

This decision by the CM will provide significant benefits to the residents of Tarapur, Petlad, and Sojitra taluka, traffic from Anand GIDC, and students travelling to Vallabh Vidyanagar, improving connectivity between Central Gujarat and Saurashtra. (ANI)

