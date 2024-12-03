Siddipet (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages' (HCCB) state-of-the-art Greenfield factory at Banda Thimmapur in Siddipet, Telangana, on Monday.

"HCCB's investment in Banda Thimmapur, underscores Telangana's appeal as a hub for global industrial investments. We are committed to creating an enabling environment for business growth. We commend HCCB for its holistic approach, which will bring jobs, uplift communities, and contribute significantly to the region's development," said CM Reddy during the inauguration.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, the factory spans 49 acres and has a total planned investment of Rs 2,091 Crores (USD 251 million), of which Rs 1,409 Crores (USD 170 million) has already been utilized for the current phase.

"The factory also uses 7 advanced production lines and is poised to generate direct and indirect employment for 410 individuals," the statement added.

This is HCCB's second factory in Telangana, complementing its existing factory in Ameenpur, Sangareddy District.

"The factories underline HCCB's substantial and growing presence in Telangana, with a combined investment of INR 3,798 Crores (USD 455.5 million) and employment for over 1,000 individuals. HCCB also has a robust network of close to 1,80,000 retailers in the state, further solidifying its role as a key driver of economic growth," according to the CMO's statement.

The new factory has been designed to integrate advanced technologies and environmentally conscious practices.

"From automated systems that enhance operational efficiency to renewable energy initiatives, it prioritizes reducing its environmental footprint. Additional measures, including eco-friendly cooling systems, water reuse practices, and cleaner energy solutions, reflect HCCB's dedication to operating responsibly," read the statement.

State Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu also addressed the gathering, highlighting how industrial growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.

"HCCB's investment in Banda Thimmapur is a prime example of how industrial growth and sustainability go hand in hand. This greenfield factory is a major addition to Telangana's industrial landscape and will ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for the region," said Sridhar Babu.

Speaking about the investment, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, "This is a significant step in HCCB's growth journey and a reaffirmation of our commitment to Telangana. This state-of-the-art factory combines advanced manufacturing technology with sustainable practices, positioning it as a benchmark in our industry."

The inauguration was attended by key dignitaries, including Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs; Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport and BC Welfare; Konda Surekha, Minister of Forests, Environment, and Science & Technology; alongside Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of HCCB, and other senior leaders from the company. (ANI)

