Sirsa (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has vowed to remove Pakistani nationals in the state following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in which over 25 tourists were killed.

Saini, speaking to the media on Saturday, stated that all necessary security measures had been put in place and emphasised the need to trace and remove individuals linked to Pakistan from Haryana.

Saini said, "We have made all the security preparations. I have told the police to trace and remove all such people (Pakistani nationals) from Haryana, as those who killed our innocent people have no place here."

He further declared that Pakistan would be held accountable for the violence, adding, "Pakistan will have to pay a price for that and it is the right time to give a strong fight against terrorism."

Earlier, Saini also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family member of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister announced that a government job will be given to any family member, as per the wish of Lt Vinay Narwal's parents.

Earlier in the day, Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu W Bhatia visited the residence of Pahalgam terror attack victim, Naval Officer Lt Vinay Narwal, in Karnal.

Bhatia paid condolences to the victim's family. Lt Vinay Narwal was among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson stated that when she spoke to the family, it reminded her of her own family.

She also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the strictest actions against the perpetrators of the attack so that women and daughters don't have to suffer anymore.

On Friday, the ashes of Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal were immersed in the sacred waters of the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri following traditional rituals and prayers.

Narwal, a native of Karnal, Haryana, was given an emotional farewell as his family members, including his father Rajesh Narwal and maternal uncle, performed the last rites in the presence of hundreds.

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. (ANI)

