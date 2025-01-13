Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of famous Himachali musician Prof. Nand Lal Garg, who passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness in IGMC Shimla.

The Chief Minister said that Prof. Nand Lal's passion for music and art was unparalleled. As a professor at HPU, he acted as a guiding light for students who wanted to pursue a career in music. He played a vital role in keeping Himachali music alive and will always be remembered for promoting the same. CM Sukhu has prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of renowned musician Prof. Nand Lal Garg, a native of Dhami in Shimla district. Prof. Nand Lal Garg's entire life was dedicated to the service of art and music. As a music professor at Himachal Pradesh University, he introduced many students to the forms of music. His education and guidance inspired many young artists to move forward in the field of music. Prof. Nand Lal Garg's versatility not only made him famous as a skilled musician but also gave Himachali musical instruments a distinct identity in the country and abroad, which will always be remembered. May God give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the CM posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, CM laid the foundation stone for a bridge to be built over Maseh Khad at a cost of Rs 5.11 crore. The bridge will connect the remote areas of the Nadaun Assembly constituency and the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency in the Kangra district.

