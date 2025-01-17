New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a review meeting on implementation of New Criminal Laws in Madhya Pradesh chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah held in North Block in New Delhi on Friday.

"With the help of New Criminal Laws, the police will save its time in the judicial process. We have made great progress towards fully implementing the laws. I am happy that after implementing these three new criminal laws, it will be beneficial to provide justice as soon as possible in a short time," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further added, "Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states to use the e-summon. The Union Home Minister also appreciated our progress in improving this new law system and directed some other reforms to implement, such as recruitment of forensic science and training of other police officials. We have also described a time-bound on the basis of which Madhya Pradesh will be integrated into good states."

The CM also said that he assured the Home Minister that he would review the implementation of the laws every month and the Chief Secretary would review in 15 days so that these arrangements reached to the ground level and the state would get good progress.

The new criminal laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023. These were implemented nationwide on July 1 last year, aiming to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society.

These landmark reforms represent a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences.

Earlier on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister attended the seventh Regional Industry Conclave held in Shahdol district and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India would again become the Golden bird through entrepreneurship.

CM Yadav also remarked that religiously significant regions like Shahdol, Anuppur, and Umaria, which were previously underdeveloped, would now witness comprehensive growth. The seventh Regional Industries Conclave, themed "Land of Infinite Possibilities", was organized in Shahdol to promote balanced development. (ANI)

