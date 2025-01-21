Gwalior, Jan 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said senior Congress leaders should respond to state unit president Jitu Patwari who equated factionalism in the opposition party with cancer.

MP Congress chief Patwari had said that groupism and factionalism in the party are like cancer, which must be eradicated.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act 1991: Mathura's Shahi Masjid Eidgah Mosque Committee Urges Supreme Court To Close Centre's Right To File Counter Affidavit.

"There are big leaders in Congress like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge ji (Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge). Their party leader (in Madhya Pradesh) is talking about cancer (in the party). I failed to understand who was suffering from cancer. I don't know. Those who are running the party should clarify," Yadav said.

Patwari made these remarks at a meeting organised on Sunday in Dharampuri town of Dhar district to mobilise party workers for an upcoming programme to be attended by Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on January 27.

Also Read | 'Men Too Are Victims of Marital Disputes in Divorce Cases', Says Karnataka High Court While Denying Wife's Transfer Petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)