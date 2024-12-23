Churu (Rajasthan) [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday accused the opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament during the discussion on 150 years of the Constitution and alleged that "Congress insulted Dr BR Ambedkar the most".

"The Constitution of India was discussed in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14 and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17. The Congress insults Dr BR Ambedkar the most. In response, they are spreading misinformation about a 12-13 second video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha..." Meghwal said.

Opposition parties have accused Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar and have been demanding his resignation. Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the Congress and denied the allegations.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were "two sides of the same coin," alleging that both of the parties have been engaged in politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

