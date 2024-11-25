New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Congress will hold its Parliamentary Strategy Committee meeting today in Delhi to outline its strategy for the winter session of Parliament.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 pm.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday morning but faced early disruptions, leading to the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were stalled as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on allegations of bribery involving the Gautam Adani group. The Upper House was initially adjourned until 11:45 am, but continued demands from Opposition MPs for a discussion on the Adani issue led to its adjournment for the rest of the day.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings began with Speaker Om Birla reading out obituary references before adjourning the session until 12 noon. Shortly thereafter, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day, with both Houses scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday.

Parliament will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution tomorrow, November 26. The winter session, which began today, is expected to conclude on December 20, spanning a total of 25 days.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who is also the party's General Secretary in charge of Communications, stated on Monday that the "Modani" issue had disrupted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

"The Modani issue rocked both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. INDIA parties have called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Modani scam - a demand reinforced by recent revelations of Adani's alleged bribery and suppression of information from Indian and American regulators," Ramesh posted on X.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting ahead of the Parliament session, where they reiterated their demand for discussions on the Adani issue.

"We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy, market-driven competition in the private sector that ensures equal opportunities, employment, and equitable wealth distribution, fostering the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X. (ANI)

