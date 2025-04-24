Sony Sports Network, who had the broadcast rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India, has pulled out of their role mid-season due to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in India. The terrorist group was backed by Pakistan which made Sony, as well as live streaming partner FanCode pull out of the PSL 2025 broadcast. As a result, Pakistan Cricket Board has named an alternative of the channels for broadcasting PSL 2025 in India. The live telecast viewing option of PSL 2025 will not be available on TV. Fans can watch the PSL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the Sports Central YouTube channel. Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Verbal Duel After New Zealand Batter Accuses Pakistan All-Rounder of Chucking During MS vs IU PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India After Sony and FanCode's Pull Out?

🚨 Reminder of #HBLPSLX BROADCASTERS 🚨 Catch all the action LIVE on A Sports & PTV Sports — with Urdu and English feeds alternating. Watch Live Streaming online in Pakistan via Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, MYCO, and Begin (powered by Walee Technologies) & International… pic.twitter.com/iMO1ZvflHl — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 24, 2025

