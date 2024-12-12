New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth on Thursday gave a notice to move an adjournment motion seeking to discuss the issue of 'non-payment and irregularities' in stipend distributions to medical interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents at medical colleges across India.

The Congress MP said that in addition to addressing these financial issues, there is an urgent need to ensure the 'safety and security of medical professionals,' particularly those serving in rural and underserved areas.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Vijay Vasanth said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance. I rise to draw attention to the serious issue of non-payment and irregularities in stipend disbursements to medical interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents at medical colleges across India."

"Complaints from medical students and resident doctors have highlighted that many have not received their full stipends, with some institutions, failing to pay stipends at all. Moreover, several colleges are coercing students into paying upfront fees under the false assurance that their stipends will cover such costs.

"Some students have even been forced to return their stipends, facing threats of career sabotage if they protest. Despite efforts by the National Medical Commission (NMC), many medical colleges remain non-compliant," he said.

Adding further, his letter said, "The NMC has reported that 27 per cent of postgraduate students in private medical colleges do not receive any stipend, and 54 per cent are paid less than their counterparts in government colleges."

"In addition to addressing these financial issues, there is an urgent need to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals, particularly those serving in rural and underserved areas.I urge the government to take immediate action on these critical matters and ensure fair treatment for our medical community," urged the letter by Vasanth.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking to discuss the cancellation of the Tungsten mining project in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Tagore demanded the Union government respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and cancel the mining rights.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

