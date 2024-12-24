Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 24 (ANI): Sushanta Chaudhary, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Tripura, highlighted the importance of consumer awareness while addressing a gathering at Pragna Bhawan on the occasion of National Consumer Day.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "At the initiative of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, we have gathered here to observe this day with great honour and dedication. Many dignitaries and legal experts have also shared their valuable opinions."

The minister emphasized that the primary aim of observing National Consumer Day is to raise awareness among the consumers of Tripura about their rights and responsibilities.

"In the coming times, our department, in collaboration with other departments of the state, will adopt a holistic approach to educate and empower consumers. A detailed program is being planned, and we will soon unveil initiatives to achieve this objective," he added.

The event witnessed active participation from legal experts and key stakeholders who shared insights on consumer rights and legal provisions. "This initiative aims to foster a more informed consumer base in Tripura, ensuring better protection and awareness in the future," he reiterated.

National Consumer Day is celebrated annually on December 24 to mark the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act of 1986, which has been instrumental in safeguarding consumer interests across the country.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi presides over the celebrations of National Consumer Day 2024, in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi with the launch of several pro-Consumer initiatives.

The theme for this year's National Consumer Day is "Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice," reflecting the commitment to enhancing consumer welfare through innovative solutions and transparent redressal systems. (ANI)

