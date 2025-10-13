Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 (ANI): Noting a remarkable jump in conviction rate in Rajasthan from 42 per cent to 60 per cent within one year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed confidence, saying the rate will rise as high as 90 per cent once the new three criminal laws are fully implemented across the state.

Shah's remarks came after he inaugurated a state-level exhibition on new criminal laws in Jaipur and performed the ground-breaking for investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore.

"In Rajasthan, the conviction rate was 42 per cent, which has increased to 60 per cent within just one year of implementing these laws. Once these laws are fully implemented, this rate will rise from 60 per cent to as high as 90 per cent," Shah said while addressing a gathering at the event, where he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects of the Government of Rajasthan.

Speaking in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and other dignitaries at the event, the Home Minister announced that the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) was established in 2020. Affiliated colleges are being opened across the country to create a new workforce of youth trained in scientific investigation, Shah, for the smooth implementation of these laws.

He further mentioned that terrorism, mob lynching, organised crime, and digital crime have been defined for the first time in India's judicial system due to new criminal laws.

Shah said these laws specify time limits in more than 29 different provisions, and that a provision for trial in absentia has also been introduced to ensure punishment for offenders who have fled the country.

Describing the introduction of three new criminal laws as the biggest reform of the 21st century in India, Shah said, "After the full implementation of these laws, India's criminal justice system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world."

"With the enforcement of these laws, about 50 per cent of chargesheets are now being filed on time, and this rate is expected to reach 90 per cent next year," pointed out the Minister.

He added that the training of millions of police officers, thousands of judicial officers, FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) officials, and prison staff has also been completed.

Shah said the state-of-the-art exhibition is being launched here today to introduce three new criminal laws that bring fundamental changes to the country's criminal justice system, making the rights granted by the Constitution accessible to the people in a simple manner.

The Minister added that to boost Rajasthan's development, of the Rs 35 lakh crores in the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed at the Rising Rajasthan event, Rs 3 lakh crores worth have already been executed, with the ground-breaking for an additional Rs 4 lakh crores in the MoU occurring today.

Shah said that everyone associated with the criminal justice system must visit this exhibition, as it accurately showcases the significant changes that will occur in our criminal justice system in the coming days.

He also stated that through this exhibition, people will learn how the three new laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which replace 160-year-old laws, will ensure justice within three years for any FIR filed after 2027.

Shah emphasised that the new criminal laws will deliver timely, accessible, and simplified justice to the people of the country.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has introduced numerous changes in the country to enhance the ease of living. With the implementation of these new laws, there will also be a significant transformation in the ease of justice.

The Minister stated that the three new laws will enable our criminal justice system to operate with a focus on justice rather than punishment. These laws have been precisely implemented across the country, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is providing guidance to all states for their implementation and follow-up.

He emphasised that replacing laws made by the British, passed in their parliament, and designed to protect British rule, with laws made by Indians, passed in the Indian Parliament, and aimed at delivering justice to Indians, is a historic achievement. (ANI)

