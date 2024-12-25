New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary saying that his policies and openness are what the country needs.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Deo said, "I wish the countrymen a Merry Christmas. Today is also the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I pay tribute to him. He was such a leader of the country who was acceptable to me even when he was in the opposition. His policies, his nature, his comparative openness, this is what the country needs. No matter which party the leader belongs to, he should have such ideas that can take the country forward unitedly."

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and called him a great thinker of Indian politics and a true son of Mother India who dedicated his entire life to the prestige, service and development of the country.

"The birth centenary of Prime Minister Atal Ji is being celebrated all over the country. I believe that Atal Ji was a great thinker of Indian politics and a true son of Mother India who dedicated his entire life to the prestige, service and development of the country. Atal ji not only got the respect of the people of his political party but other political parties as well," Singh said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, saying that despite his rightist ideology, he upheld the secular fabric of our country as Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said "On the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we remember his contributions to Tamil Nadu's infrastructure and his camaraderie with our leader, Kalaignar. As Prime Minister, despite his rightist ideology, he upheld the secular fabric of our country. His legacy endures."

Earlier today, in the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries paid floral tribute to the Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100 birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

