Sitapur, Jan 23 (PTI) An MP-MLA court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, who is accused of sexual exploitation of a woman and is reportedly on the run.

Additional district judge Dinesh Nagar passed the order.

On January 17, police registered a case against Rathore following a complaint from a woman, who accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past four years promising to marry her.

On January 20, Rathore's counsel, advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi, filed a petition seeking anticipatory. On Thursday, advocate Vijay Awasthi, representing the rape survivor opposed the plea.

After lengthy arguments, the court rejected both the MP's plea for anticipatory bail.

On January 22, the survivor's husband lodged a separate complaint against five individuals, alleging Rathore and his son were pressuring the family to settle the case.

He claimed the MP's associates made objectionable comments about his wife on social media. Sitapur Police registered a case against five individuals under relevant sections of BNS Act, Section 67 of the IT Act for revealing her identity on social media platforms.

Three arrests were made in this case and further investigation is underway. Sitapur Police said it was intensifying its efforts to locate and apprehend the absconding MP.

