New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anish Dayal Singh is scheduled to visit Manipur amid continued tensions in the region, sources said.

In light of continued tensions, Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Sunday.

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew has been imposed in Imphal until further orders. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

According to police officials, 8 persons have been injured in the process of dispersal of the mob that targeted various houses and properties of public representatives in Imphal.

Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal.

In a post on X, Manipur Police wrote, "On 16.11.2024, irate mobs have targeted various houses and properties of public representatives including Ministers and MLAs of the State in Imphal. Police have resorted to firing tear gas shells etc. to disperse the mob. Security forces including Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Imphal to strengthen the security in the town area. Flag marches have been conducted. 08 (eight) persons have been injured in the process of mob dispersal."

"Further, 23 persons who were part of the mob indulging in ransacking and arson of the houses above have been arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur Districts and recovered 01 (one) .32 pistol, 07 rounds of SBBL, 08 nos. of mobile phones from their possession, the police added.

"Total curfew has been immediately clamped in the town until further orders. Internet and mobile data services have been suspended for 02 (two) days immediately. SsP/ COs have been deployed on the ground to manage the law-and-order situation. Senior officers are critically monitoring the situation round the clock," Manipur police said in its post. (ANI)

