Raj Bhawan in Agartala illuminated with Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 26 (ANI): The 76th Republic Day of India was celebrated with grandeur at Raj Bhavan in Agartala, where a special cultural program was organised in the presence of Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and several prominent dignitaries.

The event also witnessed the participation of Padma Shri awardees, sports personalities, social activists, cultural organizations, self-help groups, and nationalist groups, all gathered to honour the nation's heritage and sacrifices made for freedom.

The event, titled "At Home at Raj Bhavan," featured an array of performances that captured the patriotic spirit of the occasion. Various artists and performers showcased their talents, moving the audience with tributes to the country's martyrs, soldiers, and those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for independence. The emotional program reflected the unity and strength of the Indian people.

In addition to the vibrant performances, the venue was adorned with exquisite floral decorations and intricate lighting arrangements, which enhanced the festive atmosphere. The sophisticated setup symbolized the pride and reverence with which the nation remembers its heroes. The lighting at the Assembly, Raj Bhavan, and Secretariat further added to the celebratory ambience.

The cultural event served as a reminder of the values of freedom, patriotism, and unity, and was a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who contributed to India's journey towards independence and progress.

This year's Republic Day celebrations in India were led by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, where she unfurled the national flag with the assistance of Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

The celebrations highlighted 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution and emphasised the theme of "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath before the flag-unfurling ceremony.

Adding to the significance of the event, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was invited as the chief guest for the celebrations, symbolising the deep ties between the two nations. The day witnessed a grand display of cultural diversity, military strength, and India's achievements, as the country reflected on its journey as the world's largest democracy. (ANI)

