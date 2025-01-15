New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Customs officials have seized 257 grams of gold, concealed inside a screwdriver carried in the luggage of a woman passenger at the international airport here, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Based on profiling, a 20-year-old male passenger from Uttar Pradesh, travelling from Jeddah, was identified for surveillance, the statement said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Rajouri: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"He was observed escorting a female passenger in a wheelchair, who was travelling on the same flight from Riyadh to Delhi. Both passengers were intercepted at the exit of the Green Channel. During X-ray screening of the female passenger's baggage, suspicious images were observed," the customs department said in a post on X.

A detailed physical examination of the baggage revealed a "cylindrical-shaped yellow metal piece (gold) concealed inside a screwdriver, weighing approximately 257 grams," it added, noting that the seized gold has been taken into custody.

Also Read | Bangladesh Commission Suggests Dropping ‘Secularism’, ‘Socialism’ From Constitution; Proposes Bicameral House.

The value of the seized gold is around Rs 18.62 lakh, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)