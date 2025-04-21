New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Investors' wealth soared by Rs 32 lakh crore in the five-day stock rally to Monday powered by foreign fund inflows and a broad-based gains in equities.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle above the 79,000 mark at 79,408.50. In the past five-days, the BSE barometer zoomed 5,561.35 points or 7.53 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 32,03,295.8 crore to Rs 4,25,85,629.02 crore (USD 5 trillion) in five trading days.

"Markets opened higher and extended the gains throughout the day powered by broad-based rally and positive domestic cues as strong bank earnings over the weekend boosted the overall sentiment. Quarterly earnings season is in full swing with heavyweight banks reporting results over the weekend largely above estimates with strong outlook and positive commentary," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

With foreign investors fast losing their confidence in the US economy and Trump's flip-flop tariff policy, we are seeing renewed foreign inflows into markets which are also driving the indices higher, he added.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge surged 2.20 per cent and the smallcap index jumped 1.67 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended higher, with oil & gas soaring 2.61 per cent, power (2.49 per cent), BSE Focused IT (2.42 per cent), IT (2.31 per cent), realty (2.27 per cent), auto (2.12 per cent) and metal (2 per cent).

As many as 2,918 stocks advanced while 1,168 declined and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.

"Nifty rallied for the 5th consecutive day, ending with gains of 274 points. Today's rally was driven by strong buying in heavyweight stocks and sustained foreign fund inflows. The FII flows were positive for the third consecutive day on Thursday," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

