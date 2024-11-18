Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Dahod district of Gujarat has achieved remarkable progress as part of India's Smart Cities Mission, a press release said.

Launched in June 2015, the mission aims to transform urban areas by improving infrastructure, and quality of life, and promoting sustainable growth. Under the mission, a state-of-the-art Integrated command and control centre has been developed at Dahod for Rs 121 cr.

Also, the historical Chhab Lake of Dahod is revitalized at Rs 120.87 cr, which has a special place in the heart of the citizens of Dahod.

It is to be noted that to enhance urban infrastructure, quality of life, and sustainable growth, the Government of India, under PM Modi's leadership, launched the Smart Cities Mission on June 25, 2015. This mission aims to transform cities into model urban spaces by advancing social, financial, and institutional aspects.

Out of 100 selected cities across India, six are from Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Dahod. Notably, Dahod was selected as one of the 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission as the region is predominantly covered by forests and primarily inhabited by scheduled tribes, the release said.

Under the Umbrella of the Smart Cities Mission, Dahod was selected as a Smart City in the 3rd Round. It was incorporated as Dahod Smart City Development Limited on December 19, 2017, under the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, Dahod Smart City Development Limited (DSCDL) was established as the nodal agency to oversee and manage Smart City projects. Under this mission, DSCDL renovated Siddhraj Jaisinh Chhab Lake for Rs 120.87 crore and built an Integrated Command and Control Centre at a cost of Rs121 crore, it added.

DSCDL developed the Dahod Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) to enhance citizen safety and support city growth through advanced IT infrastructure. Located within the Dahod Collector Office campus, 3 km from the city on NH 13, the G+3 building includes a state-of-the-art data centre with cloud-based disaster recovery. A 7x4 video wall in the operational area supports 25 operators who monitor the city around the clock in shifts.

Constructed at Rs 121 crores, Dahod ICCC acts as the city's IT nerve centre, supporting departments like police and traffic management. With its extensive CCTV network, the ICCC aids the Dahod Police in maintaining law and order, solving crimes, and ensuring resident safety.

According to a press release, to improve public safety, DSCDL has installed 387 high-definition surveillance cameras at 79 strategically selected locations throughout Dahod, including IP PTZ, bullet, and dome cameras, all of which are monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Each smart pole in Dahod is equipped with advanced technologies, featuring smart streetlights, Wi-Fi, surveillance cameras, environmental sensors, public address systems, and emergency call boxes.

Dahod's traffic management system combines the Traffic Violation Detection System (TVDS) with 79 ANPR, 38 Red Light, and 6 Speed Violation cameras, and the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) at 13 key junctions, optimizing road safety and traffic flow through real-time adjustments, it added.

The release said that five interactive kiosks have been installed across the city, offering residents valuable information regarding Smart City initiatives.

Ten telemedicine centres at various health facilities offer remote medical assistance and emergency services and a smart system with GPS-enabled vehicles, RFID-tagged bins, and real-time updates manages waste collection and addresses citizen grievances, the release added.

The GIS-based system maps all smart city elements, enhancing analysis and urban management through location-specific data.

Upon entering Dahod, Chhab Lake stands as the first landmark welcoming visitors. Built by Solanki King Siddharaj Jai Sinh in Vikram Samvat 1093, the lake was formed when his soldiers, using 'chhab' (baskets), dug into the earth to provide water during a campaign.

Recently rejuvenated by DSCDL, the lake now serves as a vibrant recreational hub as it features a 2.5 km jogging and cycling track, an amphitheatre, boating facilities, a yoga centre, and landscaped gardens. Additional amenities include a children's play area, an open gym, water purification and aeration systems, a 360 KW solar plant, a food court, and a crafts bazaar.

With its rich heritage and modern infrastructure, Dahod exemplifies the transformative potential of the Smart Cities Mission, blending history with innovation for a sustainable future. (ANI)

