Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): The third largest shooting range is being put together at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand's Dehradun for the 38th National Games.

In terms of target capacity, this range will be the third largest shooting range in the country after Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi and MP Shooting Range in Bhopal. Among these, the shooting range in Delhi has a capacity of 80-80 targets for each event, while in the case of Bhopal, the target capacity is 60-60.

160 targets are being installed in this range, which can make Uttarakhand a major centre for national and international level shooting competitions. With this, Uttarakhand can emerge as a strong contender for national and international level shooting competitions in the coming days.

The shooting competition in the National Games is scheduled to be held at Maharana Pratap Sports College. 60-60 targets of 10 and 25-meter range are being installed here, while there are 40 targets of 50-meter range.

There are many shooting range facilities in part of the country, but their capacity is not like Delhi and Bhopal. Now, Dehradun is also going to stand at par with Delhi and Bhopal in terms of target capacity of shooting range. All national and international level competitions can now be successfully organized in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Indian National Para Shooting Team Assistant Coach Arun Singh said that this is very ambitious and Uttarakhand has been far ahead in shooting. "There are many international shooters who are from Uttarakhand, so I thank Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for building such a big shooting range for Uttarakhand," he added.

Singh also said that the machine installed in this shooting range is the first time it has been installed in India after the Paris Olympics, it is a very updated machine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, scheduled from January 28 to February 14, 2025.

The event will bring together over 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from across India, competing in 38 sports disciplines across multiple cities in Uttarakhand. This marks the first time the state will host the National Games, after being announced as the host in December 2023. (ANI)

