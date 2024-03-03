New Delhi [India], March 3: Three persons were killed while four others were injured after a collision between a car and truck on the Badarpur flyover in New Delhi late on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at PS Badarpur at 12:48 am wherein the caller informed that an accident between a car and a truck on Badarpur flyover near a showroom. Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed, Four Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that one car was coming from Faridabad after attending a marriage.

The injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after the accident.

"Seven persons were in the car. On the Badarpur flyover car driver lost control and the car hit the divider and went on opposite carriageway, colliding with one truck. Three died and others were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center," police added. Delhi: Hit by Pickup Vehicle, 45-Years-Old Woman Cyclist Dies Near Safdarjung Hospital.

All victims were residents of Sanjay Colony Okhala. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

