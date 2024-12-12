New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): In a tragic accident in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday, a 3-year-old child died after being hit by a Gramin Seva tempo near JJ Bandhu camp in Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi.

After receiving the information about the incident, the Delhi Police team began an investigation and found that the child had been struck by a Gramin Seva tempo close to B-5&6, Gate No. 2 and a case was registered U/S 281/106(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The child was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj but, was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

Meanwhile, the police tracked down the offending vehicle, and the driver, identified as Rohit, was arrested. (ANI)

