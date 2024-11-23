New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A vibrant new group art exhibition titled "Abhivyakti" was inaugurated on Saturday at the Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, marking a celebration of creativity, culture, and the artistic expressions of three talented artists Aashima Mehrotra, Dhiraj Patil, and Pradip Ghadge.

The exhibition, open to the public from November 22 to November 25, 2024, was inaugurated in the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Justice Rajendra Menon, along with Guests of Honor including Justice K. S. Ahluwalia, Manjari Joshi, Manisha Saxena, and Anju Ranjan. The event was a vibrant blend of art, culture, and conversation, with viewers experiencing a rich array of creative expressions on display.

Abhivyakti brings together a diverse collection of paintings that reflect the individual journeys and visions of the participating artists. Aashima Mehrotra, a visual artist and Railway Officer by profession, presents works inspired by her travels, nature, and personal experiences. Her paintings, ranging from watercolor to acrylic and mixed media, offer a deep, personal reflection of her experiences and unique artistic voice.

Justice Rajendra Menon, who attended the inauguration, praised the efforts of the artists, remarking on the emotional depth and powerful messages conveyed through their paintings. "I found these upcoming artists to be incredibly talented. Although my field is law and justice, art is not my passion, but when I saw these works, I was moved by the emotions and messages they carry. I will support and encourage them in their future endeavours," he said.

Dhiraj Patil, a young and dynamic artist, infuses his canvas with exuberant colours and fresh, youthful energy. His works, predominantly acrylic, often explore situational ethos and the changes in nature.

Patil described one of his works as symbolizing the inner search for confidence, akin to the quest for musk by deer--an expression of self-realization and growth.

The exhibition offers a platform for these artists to express their perspectives on life, culture, emotions, and society. Abhivyakti stands out as a celebration of the power of art to bridge gaps between different sections of society, fostering a deeper appreciation for visual art in Indian culture. Through its diverse range of styles, techniques, and mediums, the exhibition showcases not only abstract forms but also meaningful narratives that resonate with contemporary audiences.

Pradip Ghadge, a seasoned artist from Mumbai, showcases his remarkable portraits and visual narratives. With exhibitions in prestigious galleries like Jehangir Art Gallery and Leela Art Gallery, Ghadge's work has earned him numerous awards, including the Raja Ravi Varma Award for best portrait painting in 2015.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to engage with thought-provoking pieces that explore themes of self-discovery, nature's beauty, and societal reflection. From abstract expression to detailed portraits, each artist brings their vision and "ISM" to the fore, giving audiences a chance to experience the colourful rhythm of life through their eyes.

The Abhivyakti exhibition will be open for public viewing daily from 11 AM to 7 PM until November 25. (ANI)

