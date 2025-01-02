New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Delhi met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, urging immediate implementation of major developmental projects to improve the living standards of Delhi and NCR residents.

After the meeting, BJP leaders held a conference which was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

BJP leader Yogendra Chandolia emphasized their demand for establishing an education hub and a world-class stadium in Narela.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra stated that they requested enhancements in metro connectivity.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat urged for expediting projects under the 'In-situ Housing Scheme' to improve living conditions for slum residents in the capital.

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri added that "more slum areas should be included under the 'In-situ Housing Scheme' to ensure a better quality of life for their residents."

The MPs also discussed decongesting Delhi and combating pollution with the Union Minister.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that they have requested metro connectivity to Central Vista to facilitate thousands of employees and visitors.

"Additionally, proposals include connecting Delhi Airport, Dwarka, and Gurugram, along with enhancing connectivity from Delhi Airport to Terminal-1. The extension of the Tughlakabad metro line to Kalindi Kunj and Jaitpur was also suggested," he added.

He further said that the demands were also raised to develop an education hub and a world-class stadium in Narela along with area-wide development projects.

The BJP MPs emphasized that the developmental plans being executed by the central government are transforming the face of the capital.

"If these proposed projects are implemented, Delhi will achieve the status of a world-class city, significantly improving the quality of life for its residents," it stated.

The Delhi assembly elections, expected in February 2025, have not yet been officially announced.

AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in 2020, leaving BJP with eight, while Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, failed to win any seats. (ANI)

