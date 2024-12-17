New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Congress is likely to release next week the second list of candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, with a leader also saying a 'war room' is being set up to help party nominees run their campaign smoothly.

The party on Tuesday held a meeting of 21 candidates it named in the first list and discussed the setting up of the 'war room' with them.

They were encouraged to outline any specific requirements they had and the 'war room' would address those.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the centralised 'war room' will be set up at the party's Delhi unit office and will support candidates with necessary information, strategy and support.

He said the party has provided candidates with documents on their respective constituencies which would help them fully understand the profile of their seats.

Yadav said the second list of Congress candidates will have a mix of women, youths and experience thus ensuring a total balance in the selection.

He also advised the candidates to closely interact with voters and tell them about the work done by previous Congress governments for Delhi's development and the welfare of its people.

AICC in-charge of Delhi Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have given competent and experienced candidates in the first list and they should use the opportunity to win the election.

He assured the candidates that he would be always available to address any problem they face.

