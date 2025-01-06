New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court recently rejected the bail plea of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)'s legal officer accused of demanding Rs 40 lakh for facilitating the desealing of two shops in Paharganj area and un-hindered operation of the same.

The accused, Vijay Kumar Maggo, was arrested by the CBI in November 8, 2024. During the search at his residence, an unaccounted Rs 3.79 crore was recovered.

Special CBI Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik on January 4 dismissed his bail application.

The court while dismissing the bail application said that keeping in view the gravity of the offence and the huge unaccounted cash of Rs 3.79 crore recovered from the house of the applicant, in respect of which investigation is still undergoing, no case is made out for releasing the accused on bail.

"The possibility of his tampering with the evidence and trying to influence the witnesses cannot be ruled out. I also find force in the submissions of the prosecution that releasing the applicant, at this stage, would send a wrong signal to society. In view of all these factors, bail application stands dismissed," Special Judge Kaushik noted in the order passed on January 4.

Counsel for accused contended that he is in custody since November 8, and no purpose would be served by keeping him further detained in custody as the investigation already stands concluded and charge-sheet has been put to the court.

While opposing the bail application, Public Prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) argued that the applicant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 40 lakh from the complainant on the assurance that he would facilitate the de-sealing of two shops and ensure unhindered operation of the said shops located at Multani Dhanda, Paharganj, New Delhi.

He mentioned that these shops were sealed by DUSIB on July 7, 2023 on account of unauthorised construction. He has contended that the bribe amount was demanded by the applicant in the name of Principal Director and other higher officials of DUSIB.

He also submitted that the transcripts of the recorded conversations support and corroborate the version of the complainant. He mentioned that although, charge-sheet has been put to the court but charges are yet to be framed. (ANI)

