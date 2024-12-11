New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended two individuals, including an Executive Engineer and a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) member from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The amount was a partial payment of the total bribe of Rs 2.8 lakh, the CBI said in a press statement.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Meena, an Executive Engineer in charge, and Manish, an MTS. Both were posted at the DDA's Vikas Minar.

According to the complaint, the accused demanded an undue advantage of Rs 3 lakh for passing a bill and making a payment. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 2.8 lakh.

The CBI laid a trap on Wednesday. Following Rahul Meena's instructions, the complainant handed over Rs 2 lakh to Manish. Both accused were apprehended by CBI officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident, the CBI arrested a panel advocate of Indian Bank in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.70 lakh from a complainant.

According to the central agency, the arrest was made on Tuesday. The advocate had initially demanded Rs 2.5 lakh, which was later negotiated down to Rs 1.70 lakh, in exchange for deferring the possession of a mortgaged property under the SARFAESI Act.

The accused was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the CBI at his office.

In a statement, the CBI said: "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the accused panel advocate of Indian Bank, Kolhapur (Maharashtra), for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.70 lakh from the complainant." (ANI)

