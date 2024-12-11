New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday launched the 'Business Blasters Senior' programme in all state-funded universities and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the launch of the programme for all state-funded universities and ITIs of the Delhi Government at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology.

As per the release, a panel discussion featuring successful entrepreneurs who were former students of Delhi Government schools was organised during the launch event. They shared their journey of starting businesses with an initial seed fund of Rs 2,000 and explained how they transformed their business ideas into successful enterprises.

Under this program, students from Delhi Government universities and ITIs will receive seed money funding of up to Rs 50,000 per team for their business ideas. Additionally, they will receive mentorship to help them establish and grow their startups, the release said.

Congratulating everyone on the launch of the Business Blasters Senior program, CM Atishi said, "The introduction of Business Blasters in our higher education institutions will create future job creators who will tackle unemployment and make India the number one country in the world."

CM Atishi stated, "Schools and colleges teach many subjects and hold numerous exams, but why did we feel the need to introduce the Business Blasters program? Delhi government universities like Ambedkar University, NSUT, and IIIT-Delhi have excellent placement records, with students receiving lucrative packages. Despite this, why was there a need to introduce the Business Blasters Senior program here?"

She further added,This vision started when we observed the global landscape. Today, Indians hold leadership positions in many of the world's largest and most renowned companies."

CM Atishi remarked,Indians are extremely talented and lead major global companies, yet unemployment in our country remains high. About 42% of graduates are unemployed. Back in school, we read in our economics textbooks about three types of countries: developed, developing, and underdeveloped. India was classified as a developing nation, expected to become a developed country by 2020. But even after 2020, our economics textbooks still describe India as a developing nation."

She added, Despite having talented individuals, India hasn't progressed as it should. Our talented youth face fear and pressure from parents and society at a young age to secure a 'good job' or risk failure in life. The entire purpose of education has been reduced to securing a job."

CM Atishi said, "This fear has instilled a mindset to avoid risks. While youth in other countries launch big startups, our talented youth are busy looking for jobs. If all our youth join the line to seek jobs, who will create jobs? Business Blasters was launched to answer this question."

She added, "India needs jobs more than anything else to boost its economy. According to a McKinsey report, India will require 90 million jobs by 2030. But who will create these jobs?"

Addressing the students, she said, "Today, three young entrepreneurs from Delhi Government schools confidently shared their startup journeys on stage. If these 19-year-olds are guiding university students on launching startups, I'm confident they will fulfil this need for jobs. With the Business Blasters Senior program, I'm certain you too will become job creators for the nation."

"Business Blasters has eliminated the fear ingrained in our students since childhood. They are now willing to take risks, knowing they can start another venture if one fails. They no longer need to depend on anyone to advance their lives or the country's economy," CM Atishi stated.

Sharing success stories, she mentioned Ashish, a student who started a logistics startup under the Business Blasters program while in 12th grade and now employs 50 people.

She also highlighted a girl from East Delhi whose startup idea of Bluetooth speakers impressed an investor. When asked about scaling her business, this 12th-grade student replied she would hire IIT Delhi mechanical engineering graduates for her company.

"The confidence of our students assures me they will succeed because they not only dare to dream but have the determination to realise those dreams," the Delhi CM said.

"The dream we envisioned for our schools through Business Blasters is now extended to our universities. With the launch of the Business Blasters Senior program, we will provide Rs50,000 in seed money to teams to turn their business ideas into startups. I'm confident that in the next 10 years, students sitting here today will become major entrepreneurs, founders of big startups, and contributors to making India the number one country in the world, CM Atishi affirmed. (ANI)

