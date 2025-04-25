New Delhi, April 25: Meta has reportedly carried out job cuts within its Reality Labs division, the unit responsible for building virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other wearable technology. As per reports, the Meta layoffs affected several employees working on VR-related projects. One of the impacted areas is said to be a fitness-focused VR workout app.

The exact number of employees laid off has not been confirmed, but the decision appears to be part of a restructuring within the company to streamline its AR and VR operations. As per a report of CNBC, Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has laid off staff from its Reality Labs division. Gensol EV Layoffs: BluSmart Parent Gensol Engineering Lays Off Remaining 100-Odd Employees Amid SEBI Probe, Will Shut Operations by April 30.

The Meta job cuts affected an undisclosed number of employees from the Oculus Studios unit and the team behind the Supernatural VR workout app. A Meta spokesperson reportedly mentioned that certain teams within Oculus Studios are going through structural changes and role adjustments, which have resulted in a reduction in team size.

As per reports, these organisational changes are intended to help Oculus Studios operate more efficiently as they focus on developing future mixed reality experiences for a growing user base. A Meta spokesperson said that employees working on the Supernatural VR workout app were among those affected by the latest round of job cuts in the Reality Labs division. These layoffs follow earlier workforce reductions in February, when Meta laid off around 5% of its staff, reportedly based on performance assessments. Intel Layoffs Coming This Week? Chipmaker May Announce Over 20% Job Cuts To Restructure and Streamline Operations.

In January, Meta revealed that its Reality Labs division reported an operating loss of USD 4.97 billion for the fourth quarter, despite generating USD 1.1 billion in sales during the same period. Meta’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to draw close attention from analysts looking for updates on the company’s plans for virtual and augmented reality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).