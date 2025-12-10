New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Government and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for collaboration across five key sectors. These include beautifying flyovers and roads to reduce pollution, providing specialised medical equipment to hospitals, installing water ATMs across Delhi, and several other initiatives.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that collective efforts are essential for pollution control and the development of Delhi, and that, along with public participation, major companies must also come forward to contribute. The event, organised at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh and Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, senior officers from the relevant departments, and senior officials from IOCL.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the signed MoUs will play a pivotal role in 'bringing swift, effective, and citizen-friendly' changes to the capital. She stated that Delhi is the nation's capital and that the government aims not only to strengthen the country's image but also to resolve long-standing issues.

She appealed for cooperation from all sections of society so that these challenges can be addressed in a phased manner and Delhi can be shaped into the city that everyone envisions.

The official press release said, "Today's programme marks a significant step forward in this direction."

Praising IOCL's foresight and its contribution to the country's development, the Delhi Chief Minister said such models will be further encouraged.

At the programme, Delhi Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh stated that the agreement with IOCL will accelerate the Public Works Department's efforts to beautify and upgrade key flyovers in the city. At the same time, the installation of water ATMs through the Jal Board will ensure access to clean drinking water for Delhi residents. According to him, 'These initiatives will directly improve daily life and further strengthen efforts to make Delhi a safer, cleaner, and better-organised city.'

Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the pledge to make the capital clean, beautiful, and orderly is progressing with renewed strength. According to him, 'The MoU signed today is crucial in this direction'.

He added that every department of the Delhi Government is working with complete dedication and responsibility to implement this vision. The government's commitment to cleanliness and urban beautification is becoming stronger, and all officials are working with utmost urgency. He also said that this MoU will give a new direction to the capital's infrastructure and public services.

The key highlights of the MoU were that beautification and maintenance work would be carried out on five major flyovers and one road stretch. These locations include the IIT Delhi Flyover, Panchsheel Flyover, Punjabi Bagh Flyover, Chirag Delhi Flyover, Mukarba Chowk, and a 500-metre section of Aurobindo Marg.

Secondly, according to the MoU, state-of-the-art medical equipment is being provided to two major government hospitals in Delhi. Under this initiative, MRI and CT scanners will be installed at Lok Nayak Hospital, and a high-energy linear accelerator will be installed at the Delhi State Cancer Institute in Dilshad Garden.

To ensure access to clean drinking water, water ATMs will be installed at eight locations across the city. These units will be equipped with a 5-stage filtration system and will have the capacity to dispense 2,000 litres of purified RO water per hour.

Three DTC depots will have modern energy hubs with state-of-the-art infrastructure and customer-centric facilities. According to the MoU, these hubs will further accelerate improvements in Delhi's transport system. Additionally, branding promoting eco-friendly energy and green products will be displayed on 250 DTC electric buses. (ANI)

