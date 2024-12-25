New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court recently granted interim bail to man accused in a jail van double murder case of August 2015.

Accused Sunil Mann has been granted two weeks interim bail on medical grounds after more than nine years of custody. An FIR was lodged in Mangolpuri Police Station in this case.

This case is related to alleged killing of two Neetu Dabodia Gang members by Neeraj Bawana and his men in a jail van carrying the both deceased Paras Vikram and Pradeep Bhola accused persons from Rohini Court to Tihar Jail.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Monday granted two weeks interim bail to accused Sunil Mann after considering the medical status report and submissions of his counsel advocate Sumeet Shokeen.

"In view of what has been observed in the petitioner's medical status report, and since the nominal roll shows that the petitioner has been in judicial custody for more than about 09 and half years without any interim bail or other respite having been granted to him in the subject FIR, while giving due consideration to the extreme seriousness of the offences with which the petitioner is charged in the present case, onhumanitarian considerations, this court is persuaded to grant to the petitioner Sunil Mann alias Jai Sunil Maan interim bail for a period of 02 weeks from the date of his release, to attend to his problem of varicose veins," Justice Bhambhani said in the order passed on December 23.

Interim bail has been granted subject to the conditions including that the petitioner shall furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs. One Lac with 03 sureties in the like amount from family members/relatives, to the satisfaction of the learned trial court/Duty Magistrate. He shall mark his presence at the police station on every alternative day.

The High court among various conditions also directed that upon expiry of the period of interim bail, the petitioner shall surrender before the Jail Superintendent. "At the time of his surrender, the petitioner shall furnish to the Jail Superintendent his discharge summary and other relevant medical documents, to evidence the surgery/procedure that he has undergone while on interim bail," the High Court directed.

The said jail van was carrying the deceased and accused persons to Tihar Jail after a hearing in Dabodia's man Pradeep Dahiya murder case in Rohini Court.

Paras Vikram was heading Dabodia Gang after the death of Neetu Dabodia in an encounter with a special cell in 2013.

Advocate Sumeet Shokeen submitted that the allegation in the subject FIR is that the 05 co-accused persons, including the petitioner, had strangulated 02 other inmates, who were travelling in the same jail van, with their bare hands and with gamchas.

He submitted that the MLCs are evidence of the fact that the petitioner was not involved in the strangulation of the 02 inmates, else the petitioner would also have sustained at least some bruises or injuries on his arms and hands, which is not the case.

It was further argued that the prosecution's attempt to link the petitioner with 'Neeraj Bawania Gang' is completely misplaced and baseless, inasmuch as the petitioner's nominal roll would show, that though he has 01 other criminal involvement in a case under section 302 IPC, he is not a otherwise a history-sheeter; and he is not a co-accused in any of the several other cases pending against the other 04 co-accused in the subject FIR, who are claimed to be members of that gang.

Petitioner's Counsel also submitted that had the petitioner been part of the notorious gang, his name would have figured in at least some of the other FIRs in which the other 04 co-accused are implicated, which is not the case. (ANI)

