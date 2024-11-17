New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently refused to grant anticipatory bail to a member of Gogi Gang. Accused Rahul Dogra had sought the relief in an extortion case of Police Station Kanjhawala.

The High Court noted that in pursuance to the threats, a shootout incident took place outside the office of complainant on September 22, 2024, which was also captured in the CCTV footage.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri dismissed the anticipatory bail plea after considering the status report and submissions of Prosecution.

While dismissing plea, Justice Ohri noted, "As per the allegations, the applicant has claimed himself to be a part of an active criminal gang and the complaint also involves allegations of gunshots fired, inasmuch as, empty cartridges have been recovered. The incident is recorded in the CCTV footage."

"In the totality of the facts and circumstances, I do not find it to be a fit case for admitting the applicant on anticipatory bail. Consequently, bail application is dismissed," Justice Ohri said in the order of November 11.

While seeking bail, the counsel for petitioner, Advocate JP Singh submitted that applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case as there is no material on record which substantives the allegations made in the FIR.

He further submitted that though the complainant has referred to certain mobile numbers from which he statedly received extortion calls, however none of the said mobile numbers belong to the present applicant.

It was also stated that there is no CDR connectivity between the present applicant and the complainant. The other three accused, who had joined the investigation, have been bound down by the IO whereas the present applicant has not received any notice to join the investigation.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Laksh Khanna opposed the bail application. He submitted that as per allegations accused has been regularly extorting money from the complainant.

He also stated that on three earlier occasions the complainant has been asked to pay certain amount by the person who claimed himself to be member of the Jitender alias Gogi gang.

The complainant has also received calls from one Manjeet alias Monu who has also asked the complainant to pay the money as demanded by the applicant.

Further, though the accused has claimed himself to be owning the mobile numbers however, on enquiry the Consumer Application Form was found to be in the name of one Divyanshu Chaudhary and on reaching the address mentioned in the form, enquiry revealed that said Divyanshu Chaudhary used to live there on rent about 15 years ago.

It was also stated that applicant is also involved in another FIR registered under Sections of the Arms Act. (ANI)

