New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A 21-year-old man died in an explosion that took place while he was trying to make firecrackers at home here in Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Sunday.

Officials said that there is a possibility that the victim was making firecrackers at home by mixing Sulphur and Potash, "but it exploded and he was injured badly."

The deceased, identified as Himanshu who sustained injuries in the explosion was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to burn injuries on Friday at 8:30 pm, police said.

Police said they received a call on November 10 at 2:10 pm regarding a blast and injury to a person in the Welcome area.

During the inquiry, it was found that the victim had sustained injuries "after a blast from some unknown material" at around 2:00 pm in his house, they said.

Following the incident, the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team visited the site to collect evidence, as per police.

"The probable reason for the blast seems that the deceased was mixing Sulphur and Potash to make firecrackers at home, but it exploded and he was injured badly," a police officer familiar with the matter said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

In September this year, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and bursting of any type of firecrackers are completely prohibited in Delhi.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided that firecrackers should be banned on the occasion of Diwali to control pollution. Manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and bursting of any type of firecrackers is completely prohibited in Delhi. Police have been directed to issue a circular on behalf of the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) stating that no licence is issued. As important as it is to celebrate a festival, it is equally important to look after the environment. That is why we have been taking this decision in Delhi for the last 2 years, and the people of Delhi are supportive," he said.

The Supreme Court had rejected the plea seeking the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers containing barium chemicals. The top court also did not intervene in the Delhi government's decision to put a complete ban on the use of firecrackers in the national capital. (ANI)

