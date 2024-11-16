New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter involved in the recent murder of a 26-year-old man in Mundka, in the national capital.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Tushar. A black motorcycle and a mobile phone used in the commission of the crime have been recovered, they added.

The deceased, Amit Lakra, who was recently released on bail, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on November 9, 2024, near Mundka Metro Station on the Delhi-Rohtak Road.

The police stated that a gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The assailants fired several rounds at Amit Lakra before fleeing the scene. A case was registered at Mundka Police Station.

DCP Crime Branch Sanjay Kumar Sain said the investigation team rigorously analysed CCTV footage, technical data, and manual inputs to trace the shooters involved.

The investigation revealed that the deceased, Amit Lakra, was associated with a gang, and the murder was the result of an old rivalry between two gangs in Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused, Tushar, disclosed that he came into contact with the gang through a childhood friend, who is also a co-accused in the case.

He aspired to gain notoriety like gang leaders and joined the gang. Acting on the instructions of the gang leaders, Tushar and his associates murdered rival gang member Amit Lakra, the police said. (ANI)

