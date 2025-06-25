New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old sharpshooter of Gogi gang was arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The accused -- identified as Chirag alias Kala, a resident of Narela -- was held in connection with a firing incident outside the residence of a businessman in Rohini earlier this month, the official said.

Two pistols with two bullets were found in his possession at the time of apprehension. One more pistol used in the offence was recovered during investigation later, the official said.

"On June 9, four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on two cars parked outside the house of a businessman in Rohini Sector 16. The incident occured in full public view, causing panic in the neighbourhood. An FIR was registered at KNK Marg police station in this regard," the official said, adding that the attack damaged the two vehicles.

"Police initially explored personal rivalry and local dispute angles, but did not find any leads. Multiple police teams were formed to investigate the case. A breakthrough came when police received a tip-off that one of the shooters would visit Nalah Road in Sector 25. Police laid a trap and spotted the suspect at around 8.30 am. He was waiting for someone when he was apprehended," the official said.

During interrogation, Chirag revealed that he had been acting on the instructions of his cousin Akshay alias Taxi, who has links with the Gogi gang and is currently lodged in jail.

Chirag admitted that he had threatened local criminals and businessmen at Akshay's behest. He fired at the cars of the businessman at Sector 16, believing that the latter had approached the police.

Police said Chirag was accompanied by three associates -- Umesh Sharma, Sunny and a juvenile -- during the attack.

They said Chirag, the son of a caterer at Gannaur in Haryana, began criminal activities after being influenced by his cousin Akshay. He was involved in multiple incidents of bullying and intimidation on the gang's instructions.

