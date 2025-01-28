New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a snatcher namely Jitender Kumar alias Suja on Tuesday. Jitender, a habitual offender, has been previously involved in 75 cases of dacoity, snatching, attempt to murder, Arms Act, motor vehicle theft, and hurt, among others.

According to police, during one such preventive patrol, on Saturday, a team spotted a man on a bike, moving around suspiciously near the Sub Registrar Office in Rajouri Garden. When the team signalled him to stop, he tried to escape but was overpowered after a brief chase.

The accused was identified as Jitender Kumar alias Suja. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession. The scooty he was using was found to be stolen from Tilak Nagar Police Station jurisdiction.

During interrogation, Jitender disclosed that he, along with his associate Sanjeev, had committed several chain snatchings and robberies using a grey-coloured Jupiter scooty. The police team is now searching for his associates, Sanjeev and Vicky, who are absconding.

The duo reportedly used to change the scooty's number plate before every crime and sell the stolen property to Vicky, a resident of Pratap Nagar. So far, 10 cases of snatching and one motor vehicle theft (MVT) in the West District, along with four cases of snatching in the Central District, have been solved.

The accused has been found to be involved in a total of 15 cases of snatching, with one case of MVT solved.

To curb the increasing incidents of snatching in the area, the Special Staff of the West District had been tasked to identify and work on the criminals. The team of Special staff scanned more than 300 CCTV cameras and deciphered the partial identity of the vehicle used in almost all street crimes.

It was revealed that the accused and his associates used a grey-coloured Jupiter scooty with fake number plates for the crimes. Local intelligence, technical surveillance, and preventive patrolling were deployed in the affected areas of the West District to track the culprits.

A team of Special Staff, led by Inspector Rajesh Maurya and supervised by ACP Operations Arvind Kumar, was instrumental in apprehending the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

