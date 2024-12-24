New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Police solved the theft case involving a backpack containing Rs 2.28 lakhs and a laptop. The team apprehended the accused within six hours of the incident being reported and recovered the stolen cash and items, said the police.

On December 22, a complaint was filed by Hiten Asher, a resident of Gujarat with business operations in Kerala, at the Tilak Marg Police Station. Asher reported that his backpack, containing Rs 2.28 lakhs and a laptop, was stolen from his stall located in Hall No. 5 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. A case under sections 305(a)/331(1)/317(2) of the BNS was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station, and an investigation was initiated, said the police.

During the investigation, the team obtained and meticulously analysed CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene. Based on this analysis, the team identified potential escape routes used by the perpetrator. Using local intelligence and diligently pursuing these leads, the team successfully apprehended the accused, the statement added.

During interrogation, the accused was identified as 25-year-old Suraj, a resident of a Jhuggi near Narela Railway Station in the national capital. The stolen backpack, along with Rs 2,28,300 in cash and the laptop, was recovered from the accused's possession, said the police.

Further updates on the matter are awaited. The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

