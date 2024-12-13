New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday carried out an encounter in the Kapashera area.

As per police officials, the miscreant had fired at the police team and was shot in the leg in the retaliatory firing that took place.

The miscreant has been caught by the police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

