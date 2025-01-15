New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat for the Delhi Elections.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay thanked the party leadership for giving him the responsibility to contest for Malviya Nagar Assembly seat.

"My biggest strength is each and every worker of my party. I want to thank the top leadership of the party for giving this big responsibility to an ordinary worker like me," Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj exuded confidence in BJPs victory in the assembly polls saying that Delhi now wants change, not excuses.

Speaking to ANI, Bansuri Swaraj said, "We are seeing massive support for BJP here. Delhi now wants change, not excuses. I request the voters of Malviya Nagar to press the lotus button on 5 February. I promise that Satish Upadhyay and I together will transform the Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency."

Earlier today before filing the nomination, Satish Upadhyay held a roadshow ahead along with Boxer & party leader Vijender Singh.

BJP's Satish Upadhyay will be contesting against AAP's Somnath Bharti and Congress' Jitendra Kumar Kochar for the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

