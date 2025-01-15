Bengaluru, January 15: Bengaluru residents are advised to prepare for a planned six-hour power outage on January 16, from 11 AM to 5 PM, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) conducts essential maintenance at the KPTCL's 66/11KV Pottery Road station. This disruption aims to improve the reliability and efficiency of the city's power supply, addressing the growing demand for electricity. BESCOM has urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience during the outage.

The maintenance work is crucial for the long-term stability of Bengaluru’s energy infrastructure. In an update, BESCOM clarified that the power cut would impact various neighbourhoods across the city, including both residential and commercial areas. The company has assured that the maintenance work is vital to support the increasing electricity needs of the city’s expanding population. Scroll below to check the list of affected areas. Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 11 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

List of Affected Areas

The power outage on January 16 will affect several areas across Bengaluru, including Old Baiyappanahalli, Nagenapalya, Satyanagar, Gajendranagar, S Kumar Layout, Andhra Bank Road, Cookson Road, North Road, Orion Mall, Banasawadi Railway Station Road, and many more. Other impacted areas include Davis Road, Oil Mill Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony, Jaibharat Nagar, D'Costa Layout, Hutchins Road, Wheeler Road, Ashoka Road, and Vivekananda Nagar, among others. Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on December 17 and 18 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

BESCOM has urged residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and prepare for the upcoming power disruption on January 16. While the temporary inconvenience is regrettable, the maintenance work is crucial to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the city's power supply.

