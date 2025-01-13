New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday unveiled the party's 'Yuva Udaan Yojana,' scheme aimed at providing Rs 8500 financial assistance and skill development opportunities for unemployed educated youth in Delhi.

The announcement comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, slated for February 5.

Speaking to the media here, Sachin Pilot said, "The people of Delhi are set to elect a new government on February 5. In preparation, we are presenting guarantees for the citizens. Under the Yuva Udaan Yojana, our party has decided to provide Rs 8,500 per month to educated but unemployed youths in Delhi for one year.'

"This support is not limited to financial assistance; we aim to connect these individuals with industries aligned with their training to secure long-term employment opportunities," he added.

Pilot also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party for focusing on attacking each other instead of addressing public issues.

"BJP and AAP only care about levelling allegations against each other. That's why we are bringing in a new vision," he added.

Highlighting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming general meeting in Delhi, Pilot emphasised the party's focus on proactive measures.

"Rahul Gandhi will address the people tomorrow, further outlining our plans for Delhi's development," Pilot told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav spoke to ANI about the Yuva Udaan Yojana, and said, "It is our duty to take Delhi's youth in the right direction. Under this scheme, we will first try to adjust the educated unemployed youth in some company. If that doesn't happen, then we will give them Rs 8,500 every month for a year."

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday released its third list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has fielded Mohan Singh Bisht from Mustafabad, the only name on the list announced today.

With this announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 60 out of the 70 Assembly seats.

Bisht, who is BJP's sitting MLA from Karawal Nagar constituency, will be up against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Adil Ahmad Khan and Congress candidate Ali Mahndi from the seat.

Earlier, AIMIM announced the candidature of former MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain and AAP leader, Tahir Hussain from the Mustafabad constituency.

Hussain is currently in judicial custody for his alleged role in the 2020 North East Delhi riots. (ANI)

