New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) will organise a National Lok Adalat under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on December 14. Lok Adalat is a platform for the amicable resolution of compoundable criminal and civil disputes.

The Lok Adalat will be held at the Delhi High Court, all District Courts, District Consumer Forums, the Debt Recovery Tribunal, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and the Permanent Lok Adalat, from 10 am to 4 pm.

For the National Lok Adalat, 180 benches will be constituted, tasked with hearing and resolving 12 categories of cases. These include compoundable criminal offences, cheque dishonour cases, money recovery disputes, motor accident claim tribunal cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce), and traffic challan cases, among others.

DSLSA Secretary Rajeev Bansal announced that the National Lok Adalat aims to amicably settle compoundable criminal and civil matters on December 14. Addressing the media alongside Special Secretary Naveen Gupta and Additional Secretary Mridul Gupta, he highlighted that last year, 1.80 crore cases were resolved through Lok Adalats.

Lok Adalat serves as a crucial mechanism for fostering amicable settlements and compromises between disputing parties, offering an alternative to the conventional court system. It is a key initiative in India's mission to ensure access to justice for all, spearheaded by NALSA.

NALSA works to raise legal awareness and provides free legal services to economically weaker sections of society. Through Lok Adalats, NALSA alleviates the burden on formal courts, offering a speedy, cost-effective, and informal platform for dispute resolution.

Lok Adalats focus on resolving civil, family, and minor criminal disputes through mutual understanding and negotiation. Decisions made by Lok Adalats are legally binding and cannot be challenged in higher courts, ensuring finality in settlements. (ANI)

