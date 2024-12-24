New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The National Science Drama Festival, one of the premier events of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), will be held on December 27-28 in Delhi, the government said on Tuesday.

"The intersection of science and literature shapes thinking, while science communication through diverse media cultivates a scientific mindset, countering misinformation and superstition, and fostering informed citizens in today's world," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The NCSM has embraced innovative tools, with drama being a notable one. Through collaborations with theatre professionals, this medium has successfully conveyed the essence of science, engaging audiences in dynamic and interactive ways, it said.

"It is hence expected like previous editions, this year's festival shall witness enthusiastic participation, vibrant performances, and compelling plays by talented young students," the statement said.

The event is earlier organised at block, district and state/UT levels in all 28 states and eight Union Territories in which a large number of students actively participate and showcase creative science dramas, in an entertaining and educational format, covering topics from artificial intelligence, climate change, water conservation to medical breakthroughs, it added.

The two-day event is slated to be inaugurated on December 27 by Ashok Chakradhar, eminent author, poet and a Padma Shri awardee, in the presence of Veditha Reddy, Director (Education), Directorate of Education, Delhi government.

