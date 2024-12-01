New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yanuma River, raising serious concerns about the potential health risks it poses to the surrounding communities.

The Drone visuals from Kalindi Kunj at around 7:45 AM on Sunday revealed thick toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River, underscoring severe pollution.

The air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor category,' with the city blanketed with smog on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 316 as of 7 am today, categorised as 'very poor'.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the city of Delhi, and several parts of Delhi witnessed AQI above 300, according to the SAFAR. Several areas recorded the AQI in the 'very poor' category, with Dwarka sec 8 - 335, ITO 327, Okhla phase 2- 319, R Rohini - 329, Vivek Vihar -338, Anand Vihar 346 and Bawana -332 respectively.

Earlier, on November 8, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized AAP for the river's deteriorating state, alleging misuse of Rs7,000 crore for pollution control. During the Chhath festival, he linked the foam to health risks and slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for inaction.

He blamed AAP's political actions for the contamination of the river.

Speaking to ANI earlier at Yamuna ghat at Kalindi Kunj, the BJP leader said, "Many people have gathered here to offer prayers to the Sun god. But the situation is such that the Delhi High Court had to say that no one should go to the ghats to offer prayers as it may affect their health. Even Congress leaders have said how the condition of the Yamuna river has deteriorated."

"Today, a thick layer of toxic foam is floating on the surface of the river. The health of the sisters from Purvanchal, who have come to the Yamuna ghat to offer prayers to the Sun god, is being compromised. Rs 7,000 crore have been spent but the condition of the river has worsened. Devotees have gathered here but Arvind Kejriwal is missing. AAP's politics is responsible for pollution," said Poonawalla. (ANI)

