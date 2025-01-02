Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala has slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making "fake promises" to the people of Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, and claiming that Kejriwal has failed to deliver on past commitments.

"The people of Delhi are not going to fall for the fake promises of Arvind Kejriwal. They have seen how he has cheated the people of Delhi in the past years, giving false promises while nothing substantial happened on the ground," Barala told ANI.

"When he was in the process of becoming a leader during the Anna agitation, he used to say that leaders should not take cars, bungalows, and other facilities. But now he has a 'Sheesh Mahal' worth more than Rs 45 crores. The CM was in jail for corruption, and all the promises he made turned out to be false," he added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and claimed that it was preparing to demolish temples.

This comes after BJP members protested against AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Pujari & Granthi Samman Yojana' outside the Hanuman temple on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi, claiming that no Brahmins would fall for Kejriwal's "dissembling."

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "On one hand, BJP is strongly opposing the payment of honorarium to priests and granthis, and on the other hand, it is preparing to demolish temples. People are very angry about this."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the BJP-led central government was planning to demolish many temples and Buddhist religious places in Delhi.

In a post on X, CM Atishi said, "Earlier, the 'Religious Committee' used to come under the elected government. After LG sahab's order last year, it comes directly under LG sahab. On November 22, the Religious Committee took the decision to demolish several temples. On one hand, Arvind Kejriwal ji is bringing Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana, on the other hand, BJP is bent on demolishing temples."

"I appeal to the BJP government at the Centre: These religious places are related to people's faith. Don't destroy the faith of millions of people by demolishing them," she added.

Earlier, CM Atishi accused the BJP of pretending to protect Hinduism while secretly instructing officials and the LG to destroy temples.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The dual face of BJP is revealed through such orders. On one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples." (ANI)

